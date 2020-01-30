Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven model

A West Coast Conference battle is on tap between the Santa Clara Broncos and the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Leavey Center. Santa Clara is 17-5 overall and 14-1 at home, while Zags are 21-1 overall and 6-0 on the road. Gonzaga has won 13 consecutive games and has not lost since November 29. Santa Clara has won nine of its past 12 games. The Bulldogs are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga odds, while the over-under is set at 156.5. Before entering any Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Broncos vs. Bulldogs spread: Broncos +17.5

Broncos vs. Bulldogs over-under: 156.5 points

Broncos vs. Bulldogs money line: Santa Clara 1188, Gonzaga -2119

What you need to know about Santa Clara

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Broncos prevailed over San Diego 65-52 on Saturday. The top scorer for Santa Clara was Josip Vrankic (20 points). Jalen Williams had 11 points and DJ Mitchell finished with eight rebounds. Trey Wertz, who leads the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game, was held to seven points.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

The Zags simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat Pacific at home, 92-59. It was another big night for forward Killian Tillie, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks. Tillie made nine of his 11 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point territory. The Bulldogs scored 24 of the game's first 33 points. They made 64.5 percent of their shots from the field.

Gonzaga has now won 35 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation. The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring at 88.8 points per game, and in scoring margin at 22 points per game. Santa Clara took a blowout loss to the Zags the last time the two teams met on Jan. 16, falling 104-54.

