The Syracuse Orange (3-1) will take on the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center as part of the 2023 Maui Invitational. Both teams moved to the loser's bracket after setbacks on Monday. Syracuse fell to Tennessee, while Gonzaga lost to Purdue. Gonzaga is in its 25th year under head coach Mark Few. Syracuse is in its first year under new coach Adrian Autry, who took over following the tenure of Jim Boeheim.

Gonzaga is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Syracuse odds, and the over/under is set at 160.5 points, down half a point from the opening line. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season on an 88-57 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Gonzaga. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Gonzaga vs. Syracuse spread: Gonzaga -12.5

Gonzaga vs. Syracuse over/under: 160.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Syracuse money line: Syracuse +563, Gonzaga -833

Gonzaga vs. Syracuse picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Syracuse

After a string of three wins, Syracuse fell to a top-10 Tennessee squad in its Maui Invitational opener. Syracuse kept it close for much of the game before the Vols pulled away late. Chris Bell scored 16 points in the loss.

Bell is the second-leading scorer for the Orange at 14.5 points per game, trailing only guard Judah Mintz, who is averaging 21 points per game. The Vols played tough defense on him and limited him to 15 points on Monday, and the Orange will need to get him going to keep it within the number against Gonzaga. See picks at SportsLine.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against the Boilermakers on Monday, falling 73-63. They went into the half with the lead but No. 2 Purdue overwhelmed them in the second half by a 43-28 margin. Purdue big man Zach Edey scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Three players scored in double figures for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs were led by junior forward Graham Ike, who scored 14 points and grabbed seven boards. They failed to stay within the spread as 5-point underdogs, thought the Bulldogs did cover against Yale in their season opener, which is the only other Division-1 contest they've played this season. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Gonzaga vs. Syracuse picks

The model has simulated Gonzaga vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Syracuse vs. Gonzaga, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model's on an 88-57 roll on top-rated college basketball picks.