A second-round battle in the West Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament has the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off on Sunday night. Gonzaga is rolling right now, winners of 10 straight games. In the first round, the Bulldogs beat Grand Canyon 82-70. Meanwhile, TCU topped Arizona State 72-70 on Friday.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 4-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 154. Before locking in any Gonzaga vs. TCU picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament 79-53 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,300 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on TCU vs. Gonzaga and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Gonzaga vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Gonzaga spread: Bulldogs -4

TCU vs. Gonzaga over/under: 154 points

TCU vs. Gonzaga money line: Bulldogs -190, Horned Frogs +158

GONZ: The Bulldogs are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

TCU: The Under is 4-0-1 in Horned Frogs' last five overall

TCU vs. Gonzaga picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Gonzaga can cover

Forward Drew Timme impacts the game in many different ways. Timme uses his great footwork to create space in the post and has good vision as a passer. He also has a reliable jumper from the mid-range. The Texas native is leading the squad in points (20.9), rebounds (7.3) and assists (3.2). In the first round victory over Grand Canyon, he tallied 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Senior forward Anton Watson is an athletic force in the frontcourt. Watson becomes difficult to stop when he's full steam ahead, barreling his way through contact. The Washington native runs with a high motor and will make the hustle plays. Watson averages 11.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. On Friday versus Grand Canyon, he finished with 14 points, 11 boards and two steals.

Why TCU can cover

Junior guard Mike Miles Jr. has been a consistent three-level scorer for the Horned Frogs. Miles Jr. owns solid ball handles and fakes to create space from defenders. The Texas native is averaging a team-high 17.6 points with 2.6 assists while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. On Friday against Arizona State, Miles Jr. logged 26 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Senior guard Damion Baugh is an athletic playmaker that excels at attacking the basket. Baugh reads the floor well and knows the right play to make as a facilitator. The Tennessee native leads the team in assists (5.9) and steals (1.8) to go along with 12.5 points per contest. On March 1 against Texas, he recorded 24 points, nine assists and three steals.

How to make TCU vs. Gonzaga picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. TCU? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.