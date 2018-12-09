Gonzaga vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to live stream, watch online

The best college basketball game of the weekend will be taking place Sunday afternoon between Gonzaga and Tennessee. The two teams have a combined 15-1 record, top-10 rankings, and legitimate national championship hopes.

None of which will be dashed Sunday, by the way. But the battle between the Zags and the Vols will be worth the time nonetheless, as Gonzaga looks to keep its record unblemished and Tennessee looks to claim its first victory against a ranked opponent this season. It will be appointment television for hoops heads, and an NCAA Tournament resume enhancer for the winner.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 3 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where : Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix



: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Gonzaga -2.5

Tennessee (6-1) has been superb all season with six double-digit victories and a close 87-81 overtime loss to second-ranked Kansas. And yet, Gonzaga has still been a notch better. The Zags have knocked off No 1 Duke in Maui, Creighton on the road, and Washington in a battle down to the final seconds to get to 9-0 this season. I like the Bulldogs to win and cover, but I think the Volunteers keep it within 5. Pick: Gonzaga -2.5

