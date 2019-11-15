Gonzaga vs. Texas A&M odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Texas A&M Aggies will take on the eighth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Reed Arena. Texas A&M is 2-0, while Gonzaga is 3-0. The Bulldogs are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Gonzaga odds, while the over-under is set at 143. Texas A&M is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games, and the Aggies are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against West Coast Conference teams. Gonzaga is 4-1 against the spread in its last five Friday games, and the Bulldogs are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 non-conference games. Before entering any Gonzaga vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Texas A&M vs. Gonzaga 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Texas A&M took down Louisiana-Monroe 63-57 on Monday. Texas A&M's success got 17 points from guard Jay Jay Chandler and 14 from guard Andre Gordon. Savion Flagg is averaging 13 points per game for the Aggies.

Gonzaga breezed past North Dakota 97-66 on Tuesday. Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds along with four blocks. The Bulldogs are shooting 59 percent from the field, out-rebounding opponents by 14 boards per game and are scoring 100.7 points per game.

The over has hit in four straight Gonzaga games and has hit in four straight Gonzaga non-conference games. The under has hit in four straight Texas A&M games, and the under has hit in four straight Aggies games following a straight-up win.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. Texas A&M? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Gonzaga vs. Texas A&M spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.