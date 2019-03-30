Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

Gonzaga will face Texas Tech on Saturday in the West Regional finals with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

No. 1 seed Gonzaga got revenge one year after FSU knocked the Zags out of the Sweet 16 and defeated No. 4 seed FSU 72-58 to advance to the Elite Eight. Four players scored in double-figures for Gonzaga, with Rui Hachimura leading the team with 17 points. Brandon Clarke recorded his 12th double-double of the season, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Now the Zags will face No. 3 seed Texas Tech, with the winner heading to the Final Four.

Texas Tech held No. 2 seed Michigan to 44 points, the lowest the Wolverines have scored since December 2014. Jarrett Culver had a game-high 22 points in the 63-44 win. Tariq Owens added seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. The senior has blocked at least two shots in seven of his last eight games. The Red Raiders defense has been dominant all season. This team is ranked third in the country in scoring defense and second in defensive field goal percentage.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 6:09 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 6:09 p.m. ET Where : Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

: Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. TV : TBS

: TBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Predictions, picks

