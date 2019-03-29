Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Elite 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The country's highest-scoring offense and stingiest defense meet in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 on Saturday with a berth in the Final Four on the line. Gonzaga (33-3), the top seed in the West Region, has the country's best offense according to KenPom, averaging 125.0 points per 100 possessions. In the NCAA Tournament 2019, the Bulldogs are averaging a robust 80.7 points a game. Meanwhile, Texas Tech (29-6) has the nation's top defense, allowing just 84.4 points per 100 possessions. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The Bulldogs are favored by four in the latest Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137. Before making any Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech picks of your own, read the Elite 8 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Bulldogs have been arguably the most dominant team in the NCAA Tournament 2019 so far. After Thursday's games, Gonzaga is the only team in the top five in assists per game (17.3, first), scoring margin (21.3, second), field goal percentage (49.2, third) and rebounding (43.7, fourth).

In the Sweet 16 victory against Florida State, defense led the way for the Bulldogs. They allowed the Seminoles to shoot just 39.3 percent from the field, including 15.0 percent on 3-pointers, and forced Florida State into 14 turnovers. Gonzaga also won the rebounding battle by nine and scored 17 second-chance points.

But just because the Bulldogs have been dominant in the 2019 NCAA bracket does not guarantee they will cover the Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech spread on Saturday.

The Red Raiders have the kind of lockdown defense to beat the Bulldogs. In the NCAA Tournament, opponents are shooting just 35.6 percent against the Red Raiders, including just 22.1 percent on 3-pointers. And in Thursday's win over Michigan, Texas Tech allowed the Wolverines just one made 3-pointer in 19 attempts.

Sophomore Jarrett Culver gives the Red Raiders an elite-level talent to feed on the offensive end. The Big 12 Player of the Year and projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft is averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Against the Wolverines' elite defense, he scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

