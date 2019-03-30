Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Elite Eight highlights, stream, TV info

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- And then there were eight.

After a frenzied two-day stretch that saw the NCAA Tournament field get cut in half, we have a strong Elite Eight field. Games will tip Saturday evening starting with No. 1 seed Gonzaga taking on No. 3 seed Texas Tech. Winner takes the West Regional.

Texas Tech has yet to win by fewer than 15 points in its three-game run that matches its deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history. Gonzaga has hardly been tested as well, with its closest game coming in a second round win over Baylor by 12 points.

They say styles make fights, which in basketball is all the more reason why this game should be fabulous. Gonzaga has the No. 1 offense in adjusted efficiency this season. Meanwhile, Texas Tech has the No. 1 defense in adjusted efficiency. Strength-on-strength. Something's got to give.

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech live updates

