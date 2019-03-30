Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech score: Red Raiders head to Final Four for first time after knocking off No. 1 seed Gonzaga

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Texas Tech is advancing to its first Final Four in program history after upsetting No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.

And barely. The Red Raiders led by seven points with 52 seconds remaining, but the Zags put together a quick 5-0 run over the next 30 seconds fueled by a Josh Perkins layup and 3-pointer to get within two. After two Matt Mooney free throws to extend Tech's lead to four, Gonzaga responded with a quick layup that again cut the lead to two. It would not get closer from there.

Perkins made a critical mistake that ultimately swung the game, as he reached out of bounds during Texas Tech's inbounds play. With Tech up 71-69, Perkins was assessed a technical, and Davide Moretti made both free throws to put the game on ice.

Josh Perkins gets called for the technical foul after reaching over the sideline on the inbounds pass. pic.twitter.com/izpYlBMXFe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2019

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET Where : Honda Center in Anaheim, California

: Honda Center in Anaheim, California TV: TBS

TBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

