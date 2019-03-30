Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech score: Red Raiders head to Final Four for first time after knocking off No. 1 seed Gonzaga
Texas Tech upsets Gonzaga in the West Regional final and will make its first Final Four appearance
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Texas Tech is advancing to its first Final Four in program history after upsetting No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.
And barely. The Red Raiders led by seven points with 52 seconds remaining, but the Zags put together a quick 5-0 run over the next 30 seconds fueled by a Josh Perkins layup and 3-pointer to get within two. After two Matt Mooney free throws to extend Tech's lead to four, Gonzaga responded with a quick layup that again cut the lead to two. It would not get closer from there.
Perkins made a critical mistake that ultimately swung the game, as he reached out of bounds during Texas Tech's inbounds play. With Tech up 71-69, Perkins was assessed a technical, and Davide Moretti made both free throws to put the game on ice.
CBS Sports was with you for complete coverage of Saturday night's game from Anaheim, California
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech live updates
