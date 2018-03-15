Gonzaga vs. UNC Greensboro: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
The Zags will try to stave off a dangerous UNC-Greensboro team
Gonzaga, a dark-horse Final Four candidate for those filling out brackets, meets UNC Greensboro, a mid-major school looking to make some waves, in the first game of the West region. The Spartans want to prove themselves as a legitimate threat after suffering through a 16-year tournament drought. Here's how to watch and a little about each team.
About No. 4 Gonzaga
Don't be fooled by the fact that Gonzaga has lost most of the key players that powered a Final Four run a year ago. The Zags are a 30-win team playing some high level basketball right now and between Jonathan Williams and Josh Perkins there's enough experience to lead another deep run in the tournament.
About No. 13 UNC Greensboro
UNC-Greensboro was the SoCon champion in the regular season and the tournament. Coach Wes Miller has his team rolling into March as a dangerous mid-major. The Spartans will be hungry for a win after a tourney drought that spanned from 2001 to 2017 comes to an end.
[Preview: Gonzaga primed for another run, starting vs. UNC Greensboro]
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
Viewing Information
- Location: Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT (check local listings)
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
-
Duke vs. Iona: Live updates
The Blue Devils are perennial Final Four favorites
-
Coach changes tracker: Crean in demand
The latest look at where jobs are opening -- and filling -- in college basketball
-
How to watch Syracuse vs. TCU
Syracuse is coming off of an ugly win against Arizona State in the First Four
-
Kansas vs. Penn: Live updates
The Jayhawks and Quakers meet in the Midwest bracket. Here's how to watch
-
March Madness scores, tip times
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
-
Picking 16 Penn vs. 1 Kansas is madness
Penn can make a compelling case, but no, this isn't the year for the fabled 16-1 upset