Gonzaga vs. UNC Greensboro: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

Gonzaga, a dark-horse Final Four candidate for those filling out brackets, meets UNC Greensboro, a mid-major school looking to make some waves, in the first game of the West region. The Spartans want to prove themselves as a legitimate threat after suffering through a 16-year tournament drought. Here's how to watch and a little about each team.

About No. 4 Gonzaga

Don't be fooled by the fact that Gonzaga has lost most of the key players that powered a Final Four run a year ago. The Zags are a 30-win team playing some high level basketball right now and between Jonathan Williams and Josh Perkins there's enough experience to lead another deep run in the tournament.

About No. 13 UNC Greensboro

UNC-Greensboro was the SoCon champion in the regular season and the tournament. Coach Wes Miller has his team rolling into March as a dangerous mid-major. The Spartans will be hungry for a win after a tourney drought that spanned from 2001 to 2017 comes to an end.

Viewing Information

Location : Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho



: Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho Date : Thursday, March 15 -- 1:30 p.m. ET



: Thursday, March 15 -- 1:30 p.m. ET TV : TNT (check local listings)



: TNT (check local listings) Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live

