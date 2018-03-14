Gonzaga vs. UNC-Greensboro: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, bracket, TV, time

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

UNC Greensboro is a mid-major school looking to make some waves, and that starts against Gonzaga in the West. It wants to prove itself as a legitimate threat after suffering through a 16-year tournament drought.

[Preview: Gonzaga primed for another run, starting vs. UNC Greensboro]

Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

About No. 4 Gonzaga

Don't be fooled by the fact that Gonzaga has lost most of the key players that powered a Final Four run a year ago. The Zags are a 30-win team playing some high level basketball right now and between Jonathan Williams and Josh Perkins there's enough experience to lead another deep run in the tournament.

About No. 13 UNC-Greensboro

UNC-Greensboro was the SoCon champion in the regular season and the tournament. Coach Wes Miller has his team rolling into March as a dangerous mid-major. The Spartans will be hungry for a win after a tourney drought that spanned from 2001 to 2017 comes to an end.

Viewing Information