Gonzaga vs. UNC-Greensboro: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, bracket, TV, time
Gonzaga will try to stave off a dangerous UNC-Greensboro team
UNC Greensboro is a mid-major school looking to make some waves, and that starts against Gonzaga in the West. It wants to prove itself as a legitimate threat after suffering through a 16-year tournament drought.
[Preview: Gonzaga primed for another run, starting vs. UNC Greensboro]
About No. 4 Gonzaga
Don't be fooled by the fact that Gonzaga has lost most of the key players that powered a Final Four run a year ago. The Zags are a 30-win team playing some high level basketball right now and between Jonathan Williams and Josh Perkins there's enough experience to lead another deep run in the tournament.
About No. 13 UNC-Greensboro
UNC-Greensboro was the SoCon champion in the regular season and the tournament. Coach Wes Miller has his team rolling into March as a dangerous mid-major. The Spartans will be hungry for a win after a tourney drought that spanned from 2001 to 2017 comes to an end.
Viewing Information
- Location: Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT (check local listings)
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
