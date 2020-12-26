The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to stay unbeaten when they take on the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers in a key non-conference matchup on a neutral floor on Saturday. The Bulldogs (6-0) have won 10 consecutive games dating back to last season, tied for the third-longest streak in the nation. The Cavaliers (4-1) have won or tied for four Atlantic Coast Conference championships during coach Tony Bennett's 11-year tenure. Virginia won the 2018-19 national championship.

Tip-off from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for 4 p.m. ET on CBS. Gonzaga leads the all-time series 2-1. The Bulldogs are nine-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 140.

Gonzaga vs. Virginia spread: Gonzaga -9

Gonzaga vs. Virginia over-under: 140 points

Gonzaga vs. Virginia money line: Gonzaga -475, Virginia +360

GU: The Zags have traveled 8,390 miles so far this season, and will travel 12,106 miles before West Coast Conference play

UVA: The Cavaliers are 1-30 all-time against top-ranked opponents

Why Gonzaga can cover



The Zags are 3-0 against top-10 teams this season, winning by an average of 9.3 points. Freshman Jalen Suggs, a possible lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 assists per game. He scored 27 points and added seven rebounds and four assists in Gonzaga's 99-88 win over then-No. 3 Iowa on Dec. 19. Senior forward Corey Kispert has had a hot hand this year. He averages a team-high 20.8 points per game as well as five rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is connecting on 61.6 percent of his shots from the floor, including 45.9 percent of his 3-pointers, and is hitting 90 percent of his free throws.

Also powering the Gonzaga offense is sophomore forward Drew Timme, who averages 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists. He is making 60.5 percent of his shots. He is coming off a 25-point, nine-rebound performance against Northwestern State on Tuesday. His best game was his double-double against Auburn on Nov. 27, when he scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have scored 70 or more points in four of their first five games. Virginia scored 70 or more just twice last season. Senior forward Sam Hauser leads the team in scoring at 13.4 points per game and is second in rebounding at 6.0. He is hitting 56.3 percent of his field goals, including 43.5 percent of his 3-pointers. He is also connecting on 75 percent of his free throws. His best game was a 19-point, eight-rebound performance in the season opener against Towson.

Also leading the offense is senior Jay Huff, who is tied for second on the team with an 11.6-point average. He is tops in rebounding at 6.2 per game and first in blocks at 2.6. He is hitting on 66.7 percent of his shots from the floor, including 44.4 percent from 3-point range, and 83.3 percent of his free throws. Huff had a monster game against Kent State on Dec. 4, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

