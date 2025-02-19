The Washington State Cougars are set to host the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a West Coast Conference matchup on Wednesday at the Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum in Pullman. WSU is 16-11 overall and 9-2 at home, while Gonzaga is 20-7 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Cougars are looking to bounce back from a 77-56 blowout loss to St. Mary's on Feb. 15. The Bulldogs are looking to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume by winning their fifth straight game. On Feb. 15, Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 107-55. The Zags are 10-17, while Washington State is 14-13 against the spread this season.

Tipoff in Pullman is schedule for 9 p.m. ET. Gonzaga is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Washington State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 163.5 points. Before locking in any Washington State vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Washington State vs. Gonzaga spread: Wash. State +13.5

Washington State vs. Gonzaga over/under: 163.5 points

Washington State vs. Gonzaga money line: WSU: +687, Gonzaga: -1087

Why Gonzaga can cover

Washing State is hoping to do what Pepperdine couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Gonzaga's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Gonzaga took their game with ease, bagging a 107-55 victory over Pepperdine. The Bulldogs have made a habit of notching blowout wins, having now won 12 contests by 20 points or more this season.

Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to Nolan Hickman, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus seven assists, and Khalif Battle, who went 10 for 15 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hickman a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%). Another player making a difference was Michael Ajayi, who scored ten points plus eight rebounds. For the season, forward Graham Ike leads the Bulldogs in scoring (16.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.4 rebounds per game). See which team to pick here.

Why Washington State can cover

Meanwhile, after soaring to 87 points the game before, Washington State turned in one of its worst offensive performances of the season on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 77-56 loss at the hands of Saint Mary's. LeJuan Watts led the Cougars with 17 points and four assists.

Washington State is deep and has the ability to be one of the most explosive offensive teams in the WCC. The Cougars have five players averaging 12.0 points or more entering Wednesday's matchup. Guard Nate Calmese leads the way averaging 15.8 points to go with 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Washington State vs. Gonzaga picks

The model has simulated Washington State vs. Gonzaga 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of computer simulations.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. Washington State, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $1,600 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.