Who's Playing

Xavier @ No. 6 Gonzaga

Current Records: Xavier 4-2; Gonzaga 4-2

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will take on the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Xavier came up short against the Duke Blue Devils this past Friday, falling 71-64. Forward Jack Nunge had a rough afternoon: he finished with only five points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Purdue Boilermakers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Gonzaga falling 84-66, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Drew Timme, who had 22 points along with nine rebounds.

The Musketeers are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Xavier enters the game with a 50.90% field goal percentage, good for 16th best in college basketball. But Gonzaga is even better: they rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.20% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.