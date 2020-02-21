Gonzaga's last-second 3-pointer against San Francisco results in bad beat for bettors
Corey Kispert's late shot affected a bettors in a big way
No. 2 Gonzaga got all it could handle in a West Coast Conference contest against San Francisco on Thursday night. The Bulldogs erased a nine-point halftime deficit and were leading in the final seconds when Corey Kispert connected on a meaningless 3-pointer to give Gonzaga a 71-54 victory.
But it wasn't exactly meaningless for everyone. The Bulldogs were 16.5-point favorites and covered the point spread due to Kispert's late long-range shot. He caught the ball off an inbounds pass and connected on a 3 from the corner. Gonzaga scored five points in the final minute to help cover the spread.
It also didn't hurt that Gonzaga outscored San Francisco 49-23 in the second half to complete the comeback. Four different Gonzaga players finished the game in double figures. Senior forward Killian Tillie led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds.
It also didn't hurt that Gonzaga outscored San Francisco 49-23 in the second half to complete the comeback. Four different Gonzaga players finished the game in double figures. Senior forward Killian Tillie led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Gonzaga is currently ranked only behind No. 1 Baylor. The Bulldogs might soon jump to No.1 if Baylor falls to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.
It certainly wasn't a game that many people may have been paying attention to in the final minutes, but some bettors certainly were pleased that Kispert was taking shots like that late in the contest.
