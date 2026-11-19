You make the Final Four in March, but you build a Final Four team in April. The hits or misses in the transfer portal can change the complexion of a season before it even starts, but it's such a unique time to build rosters in college basketball because the rules keep changing surrounding fifth-year seniors, international players or even G-Leaguers and money is at the epicenter of everything.

We'll see if a portal-heavy team can replicate what Dusty May and Michigan did on its way to the 2026 national championship, but early indications are not overly promising.

Let's dive into the early impressions from the top 10 2026 portal hauls, according to 247Sports' algorithm.

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Record: 5-0

So far, so good for 5-0 St. John's. Top-10 transfers like Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall have been productive, bringing a real level of force to this St. John's offense. Playing next to a savant like ex-EuroLeague point guard Quinn Ellis allows Yessoufou and Hall to be the best versions of themselves. That's clear as day when you watch the games or dig deeper into the stats.

Yessoufou took 46 pull-up 3s for Baylor last year. Partially because of the situation; partially by choice. Those tough pull-up 3s are off the menu right now. He's taken just one in the first five games, instead trading those low-percentage jacks for cleaner catch-and-shoot 3s and devastating drives. That won't stick forever, especially as the defensive challenges ramp up next week at the Players Era 16, but it's helping Yessoufou stay so efficient (64% on 2s, 44% on 3s). Oh, and Rick Pitino has Hall playing more defense than ever before. Early grade: A

No. 2 Louisville

Record: 2-1

The vibes in Louisville are a bit shaky after an 18-point lead turned into a 20-point loss to Memphis last weekend. That can't happen. On the bright side, all five of Pat Kelsey's transfer portal additions are in the rotation and have at least shown flashes. You've seen the Jackson Shelstad flurries of shot-making. You've seen the defensive versatility from Flory Bidunga. UNC transfer Seth Trimble has showcased a new level of on-ball aggression. Alvaro Folgueiras' shooting and playmaking will help this team. So will the pops of freaky athleticism from big wing Karter Knox.

But the reality is that there have also been some flaws exposed, like you'd expect (and maybe want) in early November. Louisville is asking three combo guards (Shelstad, Trimble and returner Adrian Wooley) to oscillate back-and-forth at PG1. There are moments where you wonder if Folgueiras is the best passer on the roster. If Louisville doesn't have a true future NBA lead guard on the roster, that could be a slightly limiting factor in this team's ceiling. You have to make up for it by being awesome everywhere else. Excellent on the boards. Ramp it up even more on defense. Cut harder to try to play with more pace and even more ball movement. Louisville has to be special in the details because it may just have good, not great, guard play. Early grade: C+

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No. 3 Tennessee

Record: 4-0

Full credit to Tennessee for evaporating No. 2 Michigan State, 61-46, in one of the best defensive showings of the Rick Barnes era. I loved how Tennessee matched up with Michigan State on paper. Styles make fights in college hoops, and the Spartans didn't have the frontcourt personnel to pick at Tennessee's hot spots. It's a great win, but Tennessee has to build on it and keep stacking good days because this was the same roster that got out-rebounded by … Tennessee State. Getting prized Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris out of his early-season funk will be essential for Tennessee to become the best version of itself. If Harris and Terrence Hill Jr. are ever humming at the same time, Tennessee is going to be a handful.

If the early indications are any hint of what's to come, I don't think Tennessee is going to set any records for offense this year, despite loading up on bucket-getters in the portal. In an understandable effort to get stops and rebounds, Barnes has leaned heavily on lineups that lead to pretty rough spacing offensively. The two Tennessee lineups that Barnes has played most this season feature three non-shooters:

G Terrence Hill Jr. (awesome offensive player; shooter)

G Juke Harris (awesome offensive player; shooter)

G Jalan Haralson (non-shooter) or F Braedan Lue (low-volume shooter)

F DeWayne Brown II (non-shooter)

F Miles Rubin (non-shooter)

There's no question that Barnes has upgraded this offensive talent, but Tennessee is going to try to win games the Tennessee way, until proven otherwise. Expect more 66-point slobber-knockers if these lineup decisions stay intact. Early grade: B+

No. 4 Kentucky

Record: 4-1

Kentucky is off to a very underwhelming start because it can't get stops. Point blank. Malachi Moreno is the best defender on the roster, but he's not getting enough help from a crew that does have length but isn't making anybody uncomfortable. Through five games, Kentucky ranks 261st nationally in defensive efficiency when you remove preseason priors. Part of that is tied to portal moves that were focused mostly on adding creators and shooters. Kentucky knew its defense might not be elite, but it was hoping the offense would more than make up for it.

It's not there, at least not yet.

On the creation front, Zoom Diallo has shaken off a poor start and played pretty good ball. Kentucky needs more from him as a defensive stopper, but he cares, plays hard and has been good enough on offense, even if the shot diet is a lot of tough 2s. I don't think he's the solution, but he's not Kentucky's problem. Alex Wilkins is still the most talented guard on the roster, but it's going to be a rollercoaster for a guy who was playing at Furman last year.

Sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic, one of the highest-paid players in the country, is not getting many clean looks in Kentucky's offense and has had some pretty blunt quotes about how the Wildcats need to pressure the ball better to be the best version of themselves defensively. This ain't Iowa State. They do things a bit differently in Ames than Lexington, and Momcilovic is figuring that out on the fly.

Kentucky tried to use the portal to accrue real frontcourt depth, but the early returns are not promising. Both Franck Kepnang and Justin McBride are not in the trust tree right now. It's not great right now for Kentucky, but it is one Moreno-rolled-ankle away from it getting a thousand times worse.

Kentucky's margin of error is slim because it doesn't have top-shelf talent and the smaller portal acquisitions on the margins haven't been needle-movers. Early grade: D

No. 5 Texas

Record: 4-0

Texas' hyped portal class has been as advertised, so far. Colorado transfer point guard Isaiah Johnson is a total star. His 26-point showing against Baylor on Sunday was extremely impressive. David Punch, Elyjah Freeman and Amari Evans have all returned real value as two-way role players. We're not going to go overboard on Texas takes until it plays a beefier schedule. Louisville, Miami and Memphis are on tap next month, which will be more illuminating, but Texas hasn't shown anything that signals this team can't be one of the best in the SEC. Too big, too athletic and it has an awesome lead guard in Johnson. Texas isn't regretting any move it made in the portal (yet). Grade A

Texas's Isaiah Johnson celebrates a three vs. the Baylor Bears at the Frost Bank Center on November 15, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. Getty Images

No. 6 Gonzaga

Record: 3-1

Big man Massamba Diop was Gonzaga's biggest portal coup. The good moments have been really good. The 7-foot-1 big man is a fluid mover with touch out to the 3-point stripe and all the tools to be a two-way menace. But he has to eliminate the F-minus plays, and Gonzaga has one of the best backup bigs in the country in Izan Almansa, who clearly has earned Mark Few's trust. Diop's going to keep getting better, but I wonder if Almansa's emergence could keep Diop's counting stats under wraps. It's a first-world problem for a Gonzaga coaching staff that has a frontcourt anyone would love to have.

Gonzaga's guards just have to be solid. There's enough depth here that Few can rotate between Javon Bennett, Xaivian Lee, Isiah Harwell and newly-cleared Chauncey Wiggins to find the right combinations on any given night. They might not have a dude, but they have multiple playable guys. The major underrated subplot is just how confident Harwell has looked. The former five-star recruit never found his footing as a freshman in a loaded Houston backcourt, but he looks healthy and confident in Spokane. He's been a Day One starter for the Zags. Some of his offensive rebounding and quick decisions to get out in transition make you wonder how much Brayden Burries film Harwell was watching this offseason. Good player to emulate. Early grade: B

No. 7 Miami

Record: 4-1

Jai Lucas' bunch has played one game that matters (Florida) and then four games against pretty awful competition. Point guard Acaden Lewis hasn't shot it well, but he's a clearly super talented shot creator. Big man Somto Cyril looks much improved. He's going to be a monster this year. Miami is getting shooting from Nick Dorn and Brent Bland, like it hoped when it landed that veteran duo in the spring. Robert Miller has provided serviceable frontcourt depth. Miami hasn't gotten much out of DeSean Goode, a Robert Morris transfer who garnered plenty of interest. But that's mostly tied to being blocked by five-star Caleb Gaskins and the last-second return of Malik Reneau. Miami's portal class looks excellent on paper, and it's done nothing to slow that roll in in the early going. Early grade: A-

No. 8 Indiana

Record: 3-0

It's a little early to victory-lap the Indiana offseason hype, but the Hoosiers are clearly in a much better place thanks to this high-priced portal class. The big man duo of Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell have been a mixed bag. They were rough against Syracuse and game-changers in Tuesday's win over Arkansas at Madison Square Garden. Duke may regret letting Darren Harris dip for Bloomington. It could use his shooting right now. Harris (14.4 points, 36% from 3) has been really solid.

The original idea with Indiana was that Markus Burton and Aiden Sherrell could be All-Big Ten talents with improved size and shooting on this supporting cast. It's not quite that. Instead, Indiana gets a little bit from everyone like Harris, Burton, Sherrell, Yigitoglu, Bryce Lindsay and Jaeden Mustaf. Portal wins have given IU a pretty high-floor team that can rebound and rain 3s. I don't think it's shown enough to be considered a Big Ten contender yet, but IU is pretty clearly going to be a tournament team with second-weekend upside. Grade: B+

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No. 9 UNC

Record: 3-1

The idea with UNC's high-priced portal guards was something like this: Neo Avdalas as the jumbo creator paired with the speedy Terrence Brown, who can get paint touches on demand, with Matt Able providing a shot-maker with size. It makes some sense on paper, but all the worries came to life in the first few weeks. UNC has not been firing on all cylinders. Close calls to Western Carolina and Wyoming were not mirages, and Georgia walked into Chapel Hill and beat UNC, 78-70, even though it has close to $10 million less than the Tar Heels in NIL. To make matters worse, Avdalas suffered a wrist injury and will be sidelined for multiple months.

It feels like we're on the verge of Brown putting up big numbers for a losing team for the fourth year in a row. Maybe Able can use the extra minutes to assert himself as a true on-ball difference-maker, but the jury is still out on that front. Able is the ceiling-raiser for this team. If he can play like an All-ACC player, the calculus for this UNC group changes. I've liked some of his decision-making. There's clearly something there, but UNC needs him to put it all together and find that flow state immediately.

Michael Malone admitted that he was behind the 8-ball in the portal because he wasn't familiar with the personnel in the college game. That's totally understandable. I think it'll get better (both this season and in the future), but this roster has a few too many holes to be considered a real ACC contender. Just make the tournament. Early grade: C-

Getty Images

No. 10 Providence

Record: 4-1

Providence does not have the personnel Bryan Hodgson was envisioning when he was getting it rolling in the spring. Injuries to the excellent Devin Vanterpool, paired with the Dink Pate saga and numerous head-scratching losses in court for 5-in-5 additions, have forced the Friars to recalibrate on the fly.

Hodgson has revamped Miles Byrd's shot chart. The dynamic defensive wing is taking way more 3s than ever before, but Providence won't beat anyone good if Byrd keeps shooting 24% from 3-point range on high volume. Northwestern transfer big man Arrinten Page may be the most talented player on the roster. He's just a total game-wrecker when he's locked in and playing the right way. The best version of Page can go toe-to-toe with any big man in the Big East. Point blank. Keeping him in that flow state may be Hodgson's biggest, but most rewarding, challenge. Malik Mack has been Malik Mack, and Hodgson has landed some nice role players like UNLV transfer big man Jacob Bannarbie and South Florida transfer Gavin Hightower.

I just want to see this team actually play with its full deck of cards. It's incomplete until Vanterpool, Byrd and Page get to hoop together in a real game for the first time. Early grade: Incomplete.