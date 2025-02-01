Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: Jackson State 5-15, Grambling State 6-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Jackson State and Grambling State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Coming off a loss in a game Jackson State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Monday, Jackson State came up short against Florida A&M and fell 72-62.

Jackson State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Grambling State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They snuck past Arkansas Pine Bluff with an 81-77 win on Monday.

Jackson State's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-15. As for Grambling State, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-14 record this season.

Jackson State came up short against Grambling State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 70-62. Can Jackson State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grambling State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Grambling State and Jackson State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.