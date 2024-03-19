A spot in the first round of the Big Dance will be on the line when the Grambling State Tigers and Montana State Bobcats collide in a 2024 First Four game on Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The Tigers (20-14) will be making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in program history. They won both the regular season and tournament titles in the SWAC. Meanwhile the Bobcats (23-11) are in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year and sixth time in school history.



Tipoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are favored by 4 points in the latest Montana State vs. Grambling State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Grambling State vs. Montana State picks or NCAA Tournament predictions, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Montana State vs. Grambling State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Grambling State vs. Montana State:

Montana State vs. Grambling State spread: Bobcats -4

Montana State vs. Grambling State over/under: 134 points

Montana State vs. Grambling State money line: Bobcats -172, Tigers +143

MT ST: Bobcats rank 32nd in the country in 3-point field goal percentage (36.7)

GRAMB: Tigers rank second in the SWAC in scoring defense (69.0 points per game)

Why Montana State can cover

Montana State is an excellent 3-point shooting team. The Bobcats rank 32nd in the country in 3-point field goal percentage (36.7) and 35th in 3-pointers per game (9.0). During the Big Sky tournament, Montana State was even better, shooting 39.0% from behind the arc and averaging 10.0 3-pointers a game.

In addition, Bobcats guard Robert Ford III enters the game on a roll. Already the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and first-teamer, Ford averaged 22.3 points in three conference tournament games. For his efforts he was named the Big Sky tournament MVP.

Why Grambling State can cover

Grambling has played excellent defense all season. The Tigers allow just 69.0 points per game, which ranks second among all SWAC teams. In three SWAC tournament games, they clamped down even more, allowing just 56.3 points a game.

In addition, Grambling has one of the best players in the conference in Kintavious Dozier. A transfer from Gadsden State Community College, the 6-foot-2 Dozier averages 13.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Last week he was named to the all-SWAC first team.

How to make Montana State vs. Grambling State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 142 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time.

So who wins Grambling State vs. Montana State, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time?