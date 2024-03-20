The Grambling State Tigers make their debut in the Big Dance when they square off against the Montana State Bobcats in a 2024 First Four game on Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Grambling won the NAIA national championship in 1961 but had never won the SWAC Tournament since its inception in 1978. The Tigers (20-14) enter Wednesday's game having won nine of their last 10 games, including a 75-66 victory over Texas Southern in the SWAC Tournament final. Meanwhile Montana State (23-11) is looking to earn the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Tipoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are favored by 4 points in the latest Montana State vs. Grambling State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Grambling State vs. Montana State:

Montana State vs. Grambling State spread: Bobcats -4

Montana State vs. Grambling State over/under: 135 points

Montana State vs. Grambling State money line: Bobcats -187, Tigers +156

MT ST: Bobcats rank 32nd in the country in 3-point field goal percentage (36.7)

GRAMB: Tigers rank second in the SWAC in scoring defense (69.0 points per game)

Why Montana State can cover

Montana State has been excellent at forcing turnovers all season. Led by Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year Robert Ford III, the Bobcats have 280 steals this season -- the third most in a season in program history. They also led the conference in both steals per game (8.2) and turnovers forced per game (13.6).

In addition, Tyler Patterson enters Wednesday's game hot from behind the 3-point arc. The 6-foot-8 junior guard from Snoqualmie, Wash., is 13-for-30 (43.3%) on 3-pointers over his last five games. He is just the fourth player in program history to reach 200 3-pointers in his career.

Why Grambling State can cover

Grambling has played excellent defense all season. The Tigers allow just 69.0 points per game, which ranks second among all SWAC teams. In three SWAC tournament games, they clamped down even more, allowing just 56.3 points a game.

In addition, Grambling has one of the best players in the conference in Kintavious Dozier. A transfer from Gadsden State Community College, the 6-foot-2 Dozier averages 13.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Last week he was named to the all-SWAC first team.

How to make Montana State vs. Grambling State picks

