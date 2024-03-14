Halftime Report

Grambling is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 32-27 lead against Alabama State.

Grambling came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 13-18, Grambling 17-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Grambling Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Alabama State is expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Alabama State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past the Tigers 87-84. Having forecasted a close victory for Alabama State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Hornets' victory bumped their record up to 13-18. As for the Tigers, their loss ended a seven-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-14.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State came out on top in a nail-biter against Grambling in their previous meeting on Saturday, sneaking past 87-84. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Grambling is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grambling has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.