Who's Playing

CBIBS Ambassadors @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: CBIBS 0-1, Grambling 2-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After nine games on the road, Grambling is heading back home. They will take on the CBIBS Ambassadors at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Grambling comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 57 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

Grambling's 22-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They were dealt a punishing 96-57 defeat at the hands of the Gators on Friday. Grambling was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Grambling struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Florida racked up 27 assists.

Meanwhile, CBIBS had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Tigers on the road and fell 108-72. CBIBS was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-30.

The Tigers' loss was their eighth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-10. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.8 points per game. As for the Ambassadors, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.