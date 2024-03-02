Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Florida A&M 6-20, Grambling 14-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Florida A&M has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Grambling Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Florida A&M has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 42.9% better than the opposition, a fact Florida A&M proved on Monday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 76-58.

Meanwhile, Grambling entered their tilt with the Jaguars with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 63-57 on Saturday.

The Rattlers' win bumped their record up to 6-20. As for the Tigers, their victory was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-13.

Florida A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Grambling and the Rattlers pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Grambling is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Florida A&M is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 4-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Grambling is a big 10-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.