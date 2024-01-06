Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Prairie View 5-8, Grambling 2-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Prairie View is 9-1 against Grambling since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grambling Tigers at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Assembly Center.

After soaring to 89 points the game before, Prairie View faltered in their contest on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 79-54 to the Aggies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Prairie View has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Prairie View saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Charles Lane Jr., who scored eight points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Grambling had to suffer through a nine-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with an 84-72 victory over the Ambassadors on Tuesday. Grambling's offense found a way to get into gear: the high-octane performance was a 180-degree turn from their last three games.

The Panthers' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-8. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 2-10.

Prairie View came up short against Grambling when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 68-64. Can Prairie View avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Grambling.