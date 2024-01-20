Who's Playing
Southern Utah Jaguars @ Grambling Tigers
Current Records: Southern Utah 9-8, Grambling 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
What to Know
Grambling will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Grambling Tigers and the Southern Utah Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Grambling, who comes in off a win.
Grambling has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against the Rattlers by a score of 65-52 on Monday.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Southern Utah's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 83-81. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.
The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.
While only Grambling took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Southern Utah is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).
Grambling beat Southern Utah 69-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Southern Utah is a slight 2-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 134 points.
Series History
Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Utah.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern Utah 64
- Jan 14, 2023 - Southern Utah 81 vs. Grambling 73
- Mar 10, 2022 - Grambling 60 vs. Southern Utah 58
- Feb 19, 2022 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern Utah 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Grambling 83 vs. Southern Utah 77
- Mar 11, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern Utah 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern Utah 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Southern Utah 61 vs. Grambling 55
- Feb 08, 2020 - Grambling 66 vs. Southern Utah 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern Utah 56