Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-8, Grambling 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Grambling will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Grambling Tigers and the Southern Utah Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Grambling, who comes in off a win.

Grambling has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against the Rattlers by a score of 65-52 on Monday.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Southern Utah's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 83-81. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

While only Grambling took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Southern Utah is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Grambling beat Southern Utah 69-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Utah is a slight 2-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Utah.