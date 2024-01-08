Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Texas So. 2-10, Grambling 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Texas So. Tigers and the Grambling Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 8th at Assembly Center. Texas So. is hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

After soaring to 108 points the game before, Texas So. faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 58-51 defeat to the Jaguars.

Even though Grambling has not done well against Prairie View recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Tigers walked away with a 69-63 win over the Panthers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Grambling.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 2-10. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 4-10.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 31.1 rebounds per game. Given Texas So.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Both teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 4-7.

Odds

Grambling is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Grambling.