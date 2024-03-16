Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Texas So. 14-15, Grambling 17-14

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers and the Texas So. Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Grambling earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 65-53. The win made it back-to-back wins for Grambling.

Tra'Michael Moton was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, Texas So. earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They walked away with a 72-65 victory over the Bulldogs.

Texas So. can attribute much of their success to Deon Stroud, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. Stroud didn't help Texas So.'s cause all that much against Jackson State on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Jonathan Cisse, who scored 18 points.

The Tigers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-14 record this season. As for the Tigers, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Texas So. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Texas So. is playing as the underdog, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Grambling came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas So. in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 66-63. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Texas So. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a 3-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Grambling.