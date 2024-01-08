Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Texas So. 2-10, Grambling 4-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Texas So. Tigers and the Grambling Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 8th at Assembly Center. Texas So. is hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

After soaring to 108 points the game before, Texas So. faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 58-51 defeat to the Jaguars.

Even though Grambling has not done well against Prairie View recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Tigers walked away with a 69-63 win over the Panthers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Grambling.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 2-10. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 4-10.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 31.1 rebounds per game. Given Texas So.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. came out on top in a nail-biter against Grambling in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 61-58. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Grambling turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Grambling.