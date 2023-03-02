Who's Playing
Alabama A&M @ Grambling
Current Records: Alabama A&M 13-16; Grambling 20-8
What to Know
The Grambling Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Assembly Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Grambling didn't have too much trouble with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on the road on Monday as they won 66-54.
Meanwhile, Alabama A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 55-50 victory.
Grambling is now 20-8 while Alabama A&M sits at 13-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling is stumbling into the game with the 10th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Tigers, the Bulldogs enter the matchup with 15.9 takeaways on average, good for 25th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grambling have won ten out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Grambling 66 vs. Alabama A&M 60
- Mar 03, 2022 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Grambling 63
- Feb 07, 2022 - Grambling 58 vs. Alabama A&M 50
- Mar 06, 2021 - Grambling 80 vs. Alabama A&M 72
- Mar 05, 2020 - Alabama A&M 58 vs. Grambling 57
- Jan 04, 2020 - Grambling 70 vs. Alabama A&M 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Grambling 66 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 07, 2019 - Alabama A&M 65 vs. Grambling 60
- Mar 01, 2018 - Grambling 84 vs. Alabama A&M 74
- Jan 01, 2018 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Grambling 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Grambling 78 vs. Alabama A&M 57
- Jan 04, 2017 - Grambling 69 vs. Alabama A&M 67
- Mar 03, 2016 - Grambling 65 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Grambling 81 vs. Alabama A&M 78