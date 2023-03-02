Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Grambling

Current Records: Alabama A&M 13-16; Grambling 20-8

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Assembly Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Grambling didn't have too much trouble with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on the road on Monday as they won 66-54.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 55-50 victory.

Grambling is now 20-8 while Alabama A&M sits at 13-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling is stumbling into the game with the 10th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Tigers, the Bulldogs enter the matchup with 15.9 takeaways on average, good for 25th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grambling have won ten out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.