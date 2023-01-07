Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Grambling

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 5-9; Grambling 8-6

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Grambling and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Assembly Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Grambling winning the first 68-66 on the road and Bethune-Cookman taking the second 69-63.

Grambling had enough points to win and then some against the Texas Southern Tigers on Wednesday, taking their game 85-72.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Wildcats have finally found some success away from home. They walked away with a 67-59 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday.

Grambling is now 8-6 while Bethune-Cookman sits at 5-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them 18th in college basketball. Less enviably, Bethune-Cookman is 15th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bethune-Cookman have won two out of their last three games against Grambling.