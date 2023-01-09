Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Grambling

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-11; Grambling 9-6

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers lost both of their matches to the Florida A&M Rattlers last season on scores of 66-75 and 73-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tigers and Florida A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Assembly Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a win while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling snuck past the Wildcats with a 76-70 victory.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-66 to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers' win brought them up to 9-6 while Florida A&M's defeat pulled them down to 2-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 21st in college basketball. Less enviably, Florida A&M has only been able to knock down 37.30% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida A&M have won both of the games they've played against Grambling in the last nine years.