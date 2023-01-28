Who's Playing
Jackson State @ Grambling
Current Records: Jackson State 6-14; Grambling 12-7
What to Know
The Grambling Tigers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Grambling and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Assembly Center. Grambling is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling walked away with a 77-70 victory.
Meanwhile, Jackson State escaped with a win on Monday against the Florida A&M Rattlers by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.
The wins brought Grambling up to 12-7 and Jackson State to 6-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them seventh in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Jackson State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jackson State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Grambling.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Grambling 73 vs. Jackson State 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Jackson State 63 vs. Grambling 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Jackson State 75 vs. Grambling 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Grambling 63 vs. Jackson State 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Jackson State 71 vs. Grambling 53
- Feb 23, 2019 - Jackson State 71 vs. Grambling 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Jackson State 65 vs. Grambling 63
- Feb 17, 2018 - Grambling 71 vs. Jackson State 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Grambling 72 vs. Jackson State 45
- Feb 18, 2017 - Grambling 62 vs. Jackson State 59
- Jan 21, 2017 - Grambling 72 vs. Jackson State 57
- Feb 20, 2016 - Jackson State 61 vs. Grambling 58
- Jan 23, 2016 - Jackson State 60 vs. Grambling 45