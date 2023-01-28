Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Grambling

Current Records: Jackson State 6-14; Grambling 12-7

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Grambling and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Assembly Center. Grambling is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling walked away with a 77-70 victory.

Meanwhile, Jackson State escaped with a win on Monday against the Florida A&M Rattlers by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.

The wins brought Grambling up to 12-7 and Jackson State to 6-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them seventh in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Jackson State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Grambling.