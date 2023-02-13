Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Grambling
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 9-16; Grambling 16-8
What to Know
The Grambling Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Prairie View A&M Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2018. Grambling and Prairie View A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Assembly Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Grambling didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Southern Tigers at home this past Saturday as they won 65-46.
Meanwhile, the contest between Prairie View A&M and the Southern Jaguars this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Prairie View A&M falling 79-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Grambling's victory brought them up to 16-8 while Prairie View A&M's loss pulled them down to 9-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Less enviably, Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Prairie View A&M have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Grambling.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Prairie View A&M 61 vs. Grambling 60
- Feb 14, 2022 - Prairie View A&M 71 vs. Grambling 70
- Mar 12, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 74 vs. Grambling 63
- Jan 18, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 59 vs. Grambling 50
- Feb 15, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 75 vs. Grambling 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 64 vs. Grambling 57
- Mar 15, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 81 vs. Grambling 71
- Feb 18, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 92 vs. Grambling 87
- Jan 21, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 83 vs. Grambling 66
- Feb 10, 2018 - Grambling 90 vs. Prairie View A&M 85
- Jan 13, 2018 - Grambling 80 vs. Prairie View A&M 71
- Mar 07, 2017 - Grambling 81 vs. Prairie View A&M 77
- Feb 13, 2017 - Grambling 61 vs. Prairie View A&M 58
- Jan 16, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 94 vs. Grambling 82
- Feb 13, 2016 - Prairie View A&M 60 vs. Grambling 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Grambling 66 vs. Prairie View A&M 63