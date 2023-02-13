Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Grambling

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 9-16; Grambling 16-8

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Prairie View A&M Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2018. Grambling and Prairie View A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Assembly Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Grambling didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Southern Tigers at home this past Saturday as they won 65-46.

Meanwhile, the contest between Prairie View A&M and the Southern Jaguars this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Prairie View A&M falling 79-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Grambling's victory brought them up to 16-8 while Prairie View A&M's loss pulled them down to 9-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Less enviably, Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Grambling.