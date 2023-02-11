Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Grambling
Current Records: Texas Southern 8-16; Grambling 15-8
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Southern and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Assembly Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern beat the Wildcats 69-62.
Meanwhile, Grambling didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 win.
The wins brought Texas Southern up to 8-16 and Grambling to 15-8. Texas Southern is 2-5 after wins this year, Grambling 8-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Grambling.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Grambling 85 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Mar 11, 2022 - Texas Southern 73 vs. Grambling 54
- Feb 12, 2022 - Texas Southern 68 vs. Grambling 65
- Jan 05, 2022 - Texas Southern 67 vs. Grambling 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Grambling 73
- Jan 16, 2021 - Grambling 78 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Mar 10, 2020 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Grambling 62
- Feb 17, 2020 - Texas Southern 93 vs. Grambling 79
- Jan 20, 2020 - Texas Southern 68 vs. Grambling 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - Texas Southern 86 vs. Grambling 85
- Jan 19, 2019 - Grambling 88 vs. Texas Southern 87
- Feb 12, 2018 - Grambling 78 vs. Texas Southern 55
- Jan 15, 2018 - Grambling 79 vs. Texas Southern 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Texas Southern 62 vs. Grambling 57
- Feb 11, 2017 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Grambling 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Texas Southern 76 vs. Grambling 55
- Feb 15, 2016 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Grambling 72
- Jan 18, 2016 - Texas Southern 69 vs. Grambling 54