Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Grambling

Current Records: Texas Southern 8-16; Grambling 15-8

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Southern and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Assembly Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern beat the Wildcats 69-62.

Meanwhile, Grambling didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 win.

The wins brought Texas Southern up to 8-16 and Grambling to 15-8. Texas Southern is 2-5 after wins this year, Grambling 8-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Grambling.