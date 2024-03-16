The Texas Southern Tigers and the Grambling Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bartow Arena in the 2024 SWAC Tournament final. Grambling finished the regular season 17-14, while Texas Southern finished the regular season 14-15. Grambling is the top seed in the SWAC bracket, while Texas Southern is the No. 3.

Texas Southern is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Grambling vs. Texas Southern odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 127.5 points.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern spread: Texas Southern -2.5

Grambling vs. Texas Southern over/under: 127.5 points

Grambling vs. Texas Southern money line: Texas Southern -146, Grambling +121

What you need to know about Texas Southern

Texas Southern walked away with a 72-65 victory over Alabama A&M in the semifinals on Friday. Texas Southern can attribute much of its success to Deon Stroud, who scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonathan Cisse, who scored 18 points.

Texas Southern has appeared in three straight NCAA Tournaments and has won a pair of First Four matchups in that span. Overall, Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 12 March Madness appearances and its three NCAA Tournament wins is tied for first in the SWAC with Alcorn State.

What you need to know about Grambling

Meanwhile, Grambling came out on top against Bethune-Cookman by a score of 65-53 in the semifinals on Friday. Tra'Michael Moton was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and three assists.

Moton is the team's second leading scorer at 11.9 points per game, while Kintavious Dozier leads the way with 13.2 points per game. These teams split their regular-season meetings both straight up and against the spread. Texas Southern won 54-52 at Grambling on Jan. 8, while Texas Southern got revenge on Feb. 17 in a 66-63 victory at home.

