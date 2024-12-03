Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Hawaii 5-1, Grand Canyon 4-2

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

Hawaii has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Global Credit Union Arena. The Warriors are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Hawaii didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Hawaii-Pac., but they still walked away with a 67-63 victory. The 67-point effort marked the Warriors' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon earned a 78-71 win over Stanford on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Antelopes.

Among those leading the charge was Collin Moore, who had 15 points along with two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Arizona State back in November, so this was a nice turnaround.

Hawaii's victory bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Grand Canyon, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Hawaii hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Hawaii is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Grand Canyon is a big 14-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

