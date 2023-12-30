Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: La. Tech 9-4, Grand Canyon 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will finish 2023 at home by hosting the La. Tech Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Grand Canyon is coming into the contest hot, having won their last eight games.

Grand Canyon scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Flames 124-74 at home. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon is are in good company: they have won four matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, La. Tech fought the good fight in their overtime game against Seattle last Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 79-73 to the Redhawks. La. Tech has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

The Antelopes pushed their record up to 11-1 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 9-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 7.5-point favorite against La. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

