Halftime Report

Grand Canyon is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Portland 41-28.

Grand Canyon entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Portland step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Portland 6-5, Grand Canyon 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Portland Pilots' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 9:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Pilots beat the Fighting Hawks 83-72.

Vukasin Masic was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 32 points along with five rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Tyler Robertson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against the Flames by a score of 69-64. The victory was all the more spectacular given Grand Canyon was down 17 points with 11:52 left in the first half.

Grand Canyon got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Gabe McGlothan out in front who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McGlothan has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Tyon Grant-Foster, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Pilots' victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-5. As for the Antelopes, their win was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-1.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Portland and Grand Canyon pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Grand Canyon in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Portland is a big 10.5-point favorite against Grand Canyon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

