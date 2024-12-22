Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Grand Canyon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Saint Louis.

If Grand Canyon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, Saint Louis will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Saint Louis 6-5, Grand Canyon 7-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.49

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens are taking a road trip to face off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Global Credit Union Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Billikens were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Saint Louis will head out to face Grand Canyon after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. Saint Louis fell just short of Wofford by a score of 74-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Billikens have suffered since February 3rd.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Robbie Avila, who posted 16 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Isaiah Swope was another key player, posting 19 points.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Grand Canyon, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. Everything went their way against Chicago State on Thursday as Grand Canyon made off with a 74-51 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-20.

Saint Louis' defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-5. As for Grand Canyon, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Louis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 9.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

