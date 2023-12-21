Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Grand Canyon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against Sam Houston.

Grand Canyon entered the match having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Sam Houston step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Sam Houston 6-6, Grand Canyon 8-1

What to Know

Sam Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Sam Houston was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Sam Houston found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats.

Sam Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Souleymane Doumbia, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds, and Lamar Wilkerson who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Wilkerson has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.6 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 91-63 win over the Pilots. Grand Canyon's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Grand Canyon can attribute much of their success to Tyon Grant-Foster, who scored 20 points along with five assists and three steals, and Gabe McGlothan, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bearkats' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-6. As for the Antelopes, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sam Houston couldn't quite finish off Grand Canyon when the teams last played back in March and fell 78-75. Can Sam Houston avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 15.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Sam Houston.