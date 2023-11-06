Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: SE Missouri State 0-0, Grand Canyon 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will host the SE Missouri State Redhawks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Grand Canyon University Arena.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Missouri State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they were even better at 36.9 per game.

Looking back to last season, SE Missouri State finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Grand Canyon also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.

SE Missouri State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 17-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

