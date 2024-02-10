Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-14, Grand Canyon 21-2

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona







What to Know

Grand Canyon is 3-0 against the Thunderbirds since March of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Global Credit Union Arena. Grand Canyon will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

In what's become a running theme this season, Grand Canyon gave their fans yet another huge win on Saturday. They blew past the Wolverines 86-67.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Utah last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Trailblazers by a score of 70-68.

The Antelopes' win bumped their record up to 21-2. As for the Thunderbirds, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Grand Canyon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 14.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against Southern Utah in the last year.