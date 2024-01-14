Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Grand Canyon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-29 lead against Tarleton State.

Grand Canyon entered the match having won 12 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 13, or will Tarleton State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Tarleton State 10-5, Grand Canyon 15-1

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Global Credit Union Arena. Grand Canyon is coming into the match hot, having won their last 12 games.

Last Thursday, the Antelopes earned a 74-64 win over the Wildcats. That's two games straight that Grand Canyon has won by exactly ten points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 8 on offense, a fact Tarleton State found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 77-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lancers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tarleton State in their matchups with Cal Baptist: they've now lost five in a row.

The Antelopes pushed their record up to 15-1 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Texans, their loss dropped their record down to 10-5.

As for their game on Saturday, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Grand Canyon might still be hurting after the devastating 81-62 loss they got from Tarleton State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Grand Canyon was down 45-21.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 13-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Tarleton State.