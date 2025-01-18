Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Tarleton State 8-11, Grand Canyon 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Global Credit Union Arena. The Antelopes will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, Grand Canyon blew past Abilene Christian, posting an 88-58 win.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State beat Cal Baptist 67-57 on Thursday.

Grand Canyon is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Tarleton State, their victory bumped their record up to 8-11.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Grand Canyon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tarleton State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.9. Given Grand Canyon's sizable advantage in that area, Tarleton State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 5-11 ATS record.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 15-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tarleton State.