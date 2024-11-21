Halftime Report

UC Davis and Grand Canyon have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. UC Davis has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Grand Canyon 46-35.

If UC Davis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Grand Canyon will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: UC Davis 2-2, Grand Canyon 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Grand Canyon. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the UC Davis Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET at Global Credit Union Arena. The Antelopes will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Thursday, Grand Canyon came up short against Arizona State and fell 87-76. The loss was the Antelopes' first of the season.

Despite their loss, Grand Canyon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ray Harrison, who had 15 points plus six assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Harrison also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. JaKobe Coles was another key player, as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 17 points.

Meanwhile, UC Davis couldn't handle Stanford on Sunday and fell 79-65.

The losing side was boosted by Ty Johnson, who scored 26 points along with four steals.

UC Davis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Having lost for the first time this season, Grand Canyon fell to 2-1. As for UC Davis, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 16.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Antelopes as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

