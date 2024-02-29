Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-21, Grand Canyon 24-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Grand Canyon. They and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Global Credit Union Arena. The timing is sure in Grand Canyon's favor as the team sits on 15 straight wins at home while the Vaqueros have not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 5 on offense, a fact Grand Canyon found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 79-73 to the Wildcats.

Grand Canyon struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley managed to keep up with the Redhawks until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Vaqueros were dealt a punishing 84-56 defeat at the hands of the Redhawks. UT-Rio Grande Valley was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Antelopes' loss dropped their record down to 24-4. As for the Vaqueros, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.

Grand Canyon beat the Vaqueros 79-69 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Will Grand Canyon repeat their success, or do the Vaqueros have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 22.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.