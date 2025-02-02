Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Grand Canyon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah Valley 37-24.

Grand Canyon entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Utah Valley step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Utah Valley 15-6, Grand Canyon 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.75

What to Know

Utah Valley and Grand Canyon are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Global Credit Union Arena. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Wolverines sitting on ten straight victories and the Antelopes on five.

If Grand Canyon heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Utah Valley took over last week. Utah Valley snuck past Seattle with a 70-66 win on Saturday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 136.5 point over/under.

Utah Valley was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Seattle only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon earned an 83-74 victory over Seattle on Thursday.

Utah Valley has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for Grand Canyon, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah Valley has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Utah Valley is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 9.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon and Utah Valley both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.