The Abilene Christian Wildcats will try to bounce back from their first loss of the month when they face the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Friday night. Abilene Christian had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 77-62 loss to Sam Houston State last Saturday. Grand Canyon is on a two-game skid following a 77-76 setback against Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET. The Antelopes are favored by 7 points in the latest Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145.

Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian spread: Grand Canyon -7

Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian over/under: 145 points

Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian money line: Grand Canyon -320, Abilene Christian +250

Why Grand Canyon can cover

Grand Canyon has a chance to complete the season sweep on Friday night, as it already picked up a 75-73 win at Abilene Christian last month. The Antelopes were led by Ray Harrison's 19 points and six assists in that win, while Chance McMillian scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting. They have covered the spread in five of their last six Friday home games.

Abilene Christian is coming off one of its worst showings of the season, getting blown out by Sam Houston State in a game that was considered a tossup. Grand Canyon has won two of its last three home games, beating Stephen F. Austin and New Mexico State earlier this month. Harrison leads the Antelopes with 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while junior forward Gabe McGlothan is averaging 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Why Abilene Christian can cover

Abilene Christian is coming off a rough showing against Sam Houston State, but the Wildcats have still been in good form overall. They had won three straight games and four of their last five prior to that loss, picking up road wins at Seattle and Cal Baptist. The betting market has undervalued them in recent weeks, as they have covered the spread at a 4-1-1 clip in their last six games.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon is riding a two-game losing streak and has only covered the spread once in its last eight games as a favorite. The Antelopes were unable to cover the spread in the first meeting between these teams. Senior guard Immanuel Allen leads Abilene Christian with 11.5 points per game, while senior guard Tobias Cameron is adding 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.

