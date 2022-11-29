Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-4; Grand Canyon 5-2

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will stay at home another game and welcome the Alcorn State Braves at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes will be strutting in after a victory while Alcorn State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Grand Canyon took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 110-53 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 76-54 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. One thing holding Alcorn State back was the mediocre play of guard Byron Joshua, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Braves have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Antelopes and Alcorn State tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but Grand Canyon got the win in their second match 63-53. Alcorn State is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Antelopes are a big 13-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grand Canyon won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Alcorn State.