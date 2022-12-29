Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: California Baptist 8-5; Grand Canyon 9-4

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes are 6-2 against the California Baptist Lancers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Grand Canyon's homestand continues as they prepare to take on California Baptist at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes won both of their matches against the Lancers last season (56-50 and 65-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Grand Canyon ultimately received the gift of a 68-66 victory from a begrudging Idaho State squad last week.

Speaking of close games: it looks like California Baptist must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Thursday. It was close but no cigar for California Baptist as they fell 74-72 to the Portland State Vikings.

Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The Antelopes are now 9-4 while the Lancers sit at 8-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grand Canyon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against California Baptist.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.66

Odds

The Antelopes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon have won six out of their last eight games against California Baptist.