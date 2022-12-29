Who's Playing
California Baptist @ Grand Canyon
Current Records: California Baptist 8-5; Grand Canyon 9-4
What to Know
The Grand Canyon Antelopes are 6-2 against the California Baptist Lancers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Grand Canyon's homestand continues as they prepare to take on California Baptist at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes won both of their matches against the Lancers last season (56-50 and 65-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Grand Canyon ultimately received the gift of a 68-66 victory from a begrudging Idaho State squad last week.
Speaking of close games: it looks like California Baptist must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Thursday. It was close but no cigar for California Baptist as they fell 74-72 to the Portland State Vikings.
Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
The Antelopes are now 9-4 while the Lancers sit at 8-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grand Canyon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against California Baptist.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $1.66
Odds
The Antelopes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Grand Canyon have won six out of their last eight games against California Baptist.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Canyon 65 vs. California Baptist 60
- Feb 05, 2022 - Grand Canyon 56 vs. California Baptist 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - California Baptist 65 vs. Grand Canyon 62
- Feb 19, 2021 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. California Baptist 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Grand Canyon 103 vs. California Baptist 98
- Jan 11, 2020 - California Baptist 61 vs. Grand Canyon 57
- Feb 21, 2019 - Grand Canyon 91 vs. California Baptist 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Grand Canyon 90 vs. California Baptist 73