Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 7-3; Grand Canyon 7-2

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Loyola Marymount Lions at 9 p.m. ET. The Antelopes are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Grand Canyon was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday, winning 66-58. Grand Canyon's guard Rayshon Harrison filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount strolled past the Nevada Wolf Pack with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 64-52. It was another big night for Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton, who had 24 points in addition to seven boards.

Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Antelopes up to 7-2 and the Lions to 7-3. Grand Canyon is 4-2 after wins this season, Loyola Marymount 3-3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Antelopes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.